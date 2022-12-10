ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 9th Annual Rail Yards Holiday Market is back and bigger than ever. The market gives Albuquerque residents, and visitors, an opportunity to give back to the community by purchasing items from locals.

Organizers said this year’s two-day event has 2x as many vendors and 3x the space. People can check out a variety of items from more than 260 vendors spread out among three buildings and the plaza.

Those involved said it’s all about fostering a sense of community ahead of the holidays.

“Our city was built around the Rail Yards, so it’s an amazing feeling to activate the space and support local economy and allow neighbors and visitors alike to enjoy the Rail Yards,” said Market Manager Alaska Piper.

The event continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year, there’s also a park and ride available for free. It picks people up from the zoo.