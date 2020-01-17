Closings & Delays
Rail Yards Fiction Writing Competition seeks submissions

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local writers are encouraged to draw their inspiration from a historic Albuquerque landmark.

The City of Albuquerque, The University of New Mexico School of Architecture and the Weekly Alibi are hosting the Rail Yards Fiction Writing Competition. Writers at any level can submit short stories, poems or other fiction featuring the downtown Rail Yards.

Winners in each category will be awarded $200 and have their work published in the Alibi. Participants are encouraged to sign up for a tour of the site.

For details, click here.

