Rail Runner suspends service amid virus outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rail Runner has suspended its service until April 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Officials say initially they were doing extensive cleanings to combat the virus but made this decision to close due to the state’s health emergency announcement.

“We want to make sure that we’re doing things that the other state agencies are doing to encourage social distancing and just modifying operations so that people are at less risk with this public health concern that’s all around us right now,” said NM Rail Runner Communications Manager Augusta Meyers.

Officials also say they will continue to honor monthly passes after they resume service and are not taking away any credits.

