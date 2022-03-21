ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of stabbing three people on a rail runner train is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Monday afternoon.

Police say 32-year-old Luis Sanchez was on a train heading to Santa Fe on Saturday when he got into a fight with another man. Sanchez stabbed the passenger in the back and stomach. Police say when a security guard tried to intervene, Sanchez stabbed her in the neck and then stabbed another woman in the shoulder. The three people stabbed are expected to survive.

Sanchez is charged with three counts of aggravated battery, felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. He is set to go before a judge at 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.