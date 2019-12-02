Closings & Delays
Rail Runner could face possible wrongful death lawsuit following fatal July crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The family of a woman who was killed in a crash involving the Rail Runner is considering filing a lawsuit.

Back in July, 28-year-old Nicole Lopez was killed when police say her car ended up on the tracks near Candelaria and 2nd Street. The Albuquerque Journal reports an autopsy found THC in Lopez’s system.

Her mother says she used it for medical reasons. In the meantime, investigators have yet to determine what happened because footage from the train was damaged during the impact.

The family is now considering filing a wrongful death lawsuit questioning the safety of the train’s crossing.

