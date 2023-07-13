ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Now that we are here in the middle of the summer, many people will spend time around the grill. July is National Grilling Month, and the rise of grilling in the United States has a history of how it developed.

Raffi Andonian explained that grilling started with Christopher Columbus, who came to the Caribbean and encountered local indigenous groups cooking on greenwood outside. Which is what started the initial Barbecue. Columbus later brought that idea to the America. Here in New Mexico, it developed what we called now La Matanza. Barbecue takes different forms and shapes. However, it started gaining more popularity in the 1950s.

