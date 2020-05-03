Radio station gives opportunity to show appreciation for teachers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Teacher appreciation week starts Monday and there’s a fun way to thank your teacher.

ESPN Radio 101.7 The Team is behind the Team Up For Teachers initiative on social media. It calls on New Mexicans to create a video, thanking a teacher who has impacted them.

Local kids and sports personalities have already joined in. If someone wants to join in, they can post their video using the hashtag “teamupforteachers”. All the information is on the station’s Facebook page.

