Radio program ‘The Children’s Hour’ fills educational gaps, engages listeners

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Children’s Hour is a weekly, educational, and engaging public radio program for kids and families. The program utilizes music, has expert guests, talented children, and a format that proves successful in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.

Executive director Katie Stone discusses the popular show. The Children’s Hour Inc. is a New Mexico-based non-profit organization that creates broadcast media that is educational and entertaining.

The Children’s Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production and strives to fill educational gaps by highlighting civics, STEM, culture, performance, a variety of musical genres, as well as interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and more.

Kids in The Children’s Hour crew and in the community contribute content, design programming, and cohost the shows live in public venues and in-studio. The Children’s Hour can be heard on public radio stations across the United States and Canada.

For more information, visit childrenshour.org or visit The Children’s Hour on Facebook.

