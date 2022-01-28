ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Radio Flyer is rolling out its “Hero Wagon” at the University of New Mexico Children’s Hospital. The wagon gives children a fun ride and reduces their anxiety while they’re being taken into treatment or surgery.
It also provides an entertaining trip outside their hospital rooms. Staff says it’s easy to use and store, and is made from medical-grade fabric that can be easily cleaned in between patients.