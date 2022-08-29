ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Downs hosted the “Race to Whip Cancer” event Sunday. The event helps raise funds for breast cancer organizations in Albuquerque.

The annual event is organized by Jamie Zamora, who is a breast cancer survivor. For more than ten years Zamora has put on these events across New Mexico. They raise money through a silent auction, selling shirts, other pink novelties and the ten race run at the Downs. “All of the proceeds are donated locally. Each year when she puts on these events she makes sure that whatever donations are accepted or received are left in the community,” Jason Zamora said. All of the money raised during Sunday’s event is going towards Pink Warrior House.