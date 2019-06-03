Race for Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District heats up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - The race for one of the open seats on the conservancy district is heating up.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, incumbent Glen Duggins is going up against former Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Director Barbara Baca. The district operates, maintains and manages irrigation, drainage and river control from Cochiti Dam to the Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge in Socorro County.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m., to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. In order to be able to vote, people must own property in the area benefited by the conservancy district. It is not limited to irrigators.

