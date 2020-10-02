Rabid bat discovered at zoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A wild bat found at the Albuquerque zoo tested positive for rabies. BioPark officials say they are not aware of any humans or animals coming into contact with the bat.

However, they are notifying anyone who had zoo tickets for Tuesday, September 29, in order to make sure, and health officials are reminding the public enver to touch sick or dead wildlife. The bat was wild, and not part of the zoo’s animal collection.