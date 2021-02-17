Rabbits from South Valley hoarding situation up for adoption

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 100 rabbits found at a South Valley home are now up for adoption. Bernalillo County Animal Care Services found 160 rabbits in caged areas outside a home. They say it started with just a handful but the rabbits quickly multiplied because they weren’t spayed or neutered.
The County’s Animal Care and Resource Center are still sheltering more than 100 of them. The County says anyone interested in adopting can visit bernco.gov/animal-care-services and fill out a rabbit adoption interest card and staff will then contact people to make an appointment to come into the facility. According to a news release, Animal Care Services reminds visitors to wear a mask and practice social distancing while at the shelter, and those not wearing a mask will not be allowed into the facility.