Rabbits from South Valley hoarding situation up for adoption

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 100 rabbits found at a South Valley home are now up for adoption. Bernalillo County Animal Care Services found 160 rabbits in caged areas outside a home. They say it started with just a handful but the rabbits quickly multiplied because they weren’t spayed or neutered.

Over 100 rabbits found in hoarding situation now up for adoption | Image courtesy of Bernalillo County

The County’s Animal Care and Resource Center are still sheltering more than 100 of them. The County says anyone interested in adopting can visit bernco.gov/animal-care-services and fill out a rabbit adoption interest card and staff will then contact people to make an appointment to come into the facility. According to a news release, Animal Care Services reminds visitors to wear a mask and practice social distancing while at the shelter, and those not wearing a mask will not be allowed into the facility.