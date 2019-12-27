R4Robotics team defends regional title, takes home top award at robotics competition

Six weeks ago, three R4Robotics students appeared on the morning show to discuss their upcoming B.E.S.T. robotics competition. The students returned to the set to go over the results of the competition.

CEO of Be Greater Than Average LLC, Dr. Shelly Gruenig visits the set along with robotics team members Bethany Gruenig who is president of business, president of product support Reva Keintz, and president of engineering Chris Holets.

R4Robotics, the Rio Rancho Robo Runners advanced to compete in the TEXBEST Regional BEST Robotics Championships that were held in Frisco, Texas from December 5 through the 7. The event brought together over 80 top robotics teams that represented more than 450 teams that participate in the program from Texas, New Mexico, Arkansas, and Arizona.

“It was a really great experience connecting with other teams and getting to put our work into action and seeing the results and rewards too, that’s always fun,” said Chris.

The community robotics team is comprised of 52 students ranging in ages from 7 to 18-year-old homeschool, private, and public school students who defended their championship title and also brought home the top award at the event, first place BEST Overall.

The team also won First Place Marketing Presentation and also received a perfect score for their exhibit booth. Reva explains that this year, the team’s goal was to create a robot that would aid linemen in the electrical industry.

“So all the power lines were down, the entire power grid was down. We needed to replace the substation transformers and the residential transformers, and help the linemen in that way,” said Reva.

“We are thankful for the support of our community, particularly the Center For Hands-on Learning and Anchor Point Church. Both organizations donated space for our growing team to utilize during our fall season,” said Dr. Gruening in a statement. “This year was an end of an era as two of our seven seniors have been a part of the team since it was founded in 2005. The win was a fantastic way for them to leave their mark on the program while they build skills and experiences that will help them to launch their lives!”

For additional information on how to join the team and how to make more STEM enrichment available to students in the community, visit their Facebook page, We R4 Creating.

Friday, December 27, 2019, is the last day to register for Be Greater Than Average‘s winter camps which start on Monday, December 20, 2019. Summer camps will also be available.