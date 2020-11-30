R4Robotics takes first place overall in BEST Robotics, advances to regional competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – R4Robotics has been participating in the BEST Robotics competition since 2005 and this year despite the pandemic, the program continued. Last week during an online awards event, the team learned that their hard work paid off.

For the thirteenth time, they achieved first place BEST Overall and the first place Robot award. Additionally, the team won first place Marketing Presentation, first place Engineering Notebook, first place Website, first place BEST Mania Quiz, and first place Minecraft Challenge. Dr. Shelly Gruenig of Be Greater Than Average and R4Creating Marketing Director Kaylee Solecki and Robotics team members Autumn and Bridget Solecki discuss how they were able to achieve such honors.

The team now advances to the regional competition to defend their regional title won in 2019. The community can cheer them on by watching their live feed on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 1 p.m.

For more information on robotics, STEM learning, and R4Robotics, visit begreaterthanaverage.org or the Be Greater Than Average Facebook page.

