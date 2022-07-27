ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Quintessence’s 10th annual Summer Choral festival, is a weeklong event involving dozen of amateur choral singers from our community.

Quintessence is a chorus organization that has existed in Albuquerque since 1986, and involves both professional singers and committed amateurs.

“Our regular choir is mostly adults, although we do events such as this one that involves high school and college-age students,” said Matthew Greer artistic director. Every summer they do a weeklong choral in which about 100 singers usually sign up to participate. They rehearse all week and then put on a big concert.



Features the New Mexico premiere of Jocelyn Hagen’s ‘The notebooks of Leonardo Da Vinci. The concert will be this Sunday, July 31 at 3 p.m., located at V.Sue Cleveland High School Concert Hall, 4800 Cleveland Heights NE, Rio Rancho. Tickets are $10.00. For more information visit their website.