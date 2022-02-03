ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Things are looking better out there in many areas but it was so cold overnight, the ice and snow on some streets just haven’t melted. Roads on the west side have cleared some but that doesn’t mean drivers are in the clear. The city says they have crews working around the clock to get roads cleared of ice.

Alameda near Highway 528 was closed for hours Wednesday night because of the dangerous driving conditions and a 20-car pileup. Thursday, the road is clear, but driving is still tricky on a lot of the side streets. “We concentrate on the arterial streets the main streets the Louisiana, the Lomas, the Menauls – and then we go to the secondary streets where we can,” said Patrick Montoya, Director of Municipal Development.

Streets like Coors were still pretty slick earlier and still waiting for treatment and scrapers to come attack the area. Of course, Albuquerque Public Schools are closed. Cibola High School looks like a ghost town, its parking lot with nothing but snow.

The city says they will have crews out all day to clear the roads and still encourage people to stay home Thursday. The clear skies can be deceiving in these cold temps when there is ice on the road.

APD says they dealt with more than 50 crashes Wednesday between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. The city says they will have an update on roads Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. to discuss how they’ll be looking Thursday night as well as Friday morning’s commute.