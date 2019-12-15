Questions remain over Albuquerque’s new homeless shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are still a lot of questions left unanswered about Albuquerque’s voter-approved homeless shelter.

Saturday, nearly 200 people showed up to the city’s public input forum at the convention center. It gave them a chance to share their concerns and suggestions for the $30 million shelter that could house around 300 people. One of the biggest questions was where it could go?

Right now, the city has nine potential sites including near Coronado Park at Second and I-40 and another at Gibson and San Pedro where the old Lovelace Hospital used to be.

“That comes up a lot in communication with the community because obviously that building was built to accommodate a lot of people,”

The city also received more than 2,000 online surveys.