ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celina’s Biscochitos has come out with a creative cookie to support and raise awareness during the month of April.

They are selling traditional biscochitos in the form of puzzle pieces for the Autism Society of New Mexico. The company wanted to offer support to the community. The box of unique cookies will be on sale until the end of April. Each purchase of the boxes will go to support the Autism Society of New Mexico They are available for purchase at their location or online. The box will include a half-pound of colorful puzzle-shaped cookies. For more information, visit https://www.celinasbiscochitos.com/.