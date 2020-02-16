Putting up, taking down netting at Isotopes Park will cost thousands

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City, the Albuquerque Isotopes, and New Mexico United have come up with an expensive solution for handling the new safety netting at Isotopes Park.

“We’ve got this situation where MLB requires us to put up these nets for foul balls but we also know soccer fans don’t like looking through a net. It’s just not normal for the sport,” Mayor Tim Keller said.

The mayor’s office says the United will pay about $10,000 each time it removes and re-hangs the netting, when necessary. The United estimates it will have to do so about eight times during the regular season.

The City also says it paid $300,000 from the Lodger’s Tax for the new netting. That’s a bump up from the original price tag of $250,000 due to the length of the baselines and the fasteners that will be used to hook the nets onto the cables.