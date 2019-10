ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and city officials are wearing purple as a way to support the cause.

The 12th Annual Purple Ribbon Tie-Off took place on Wednesday morning. Officials say the meaning of the purple ribbon is to celebrate survivors.

Along with bringing awareness, the purpose of the event is to share available resources and services for victims of abuse and find new ways to combat it.