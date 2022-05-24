ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After two years, The Alzheimer’s Association is excited to announce the return of their Purple Carpet Gala in person event. This year’s theme is ‘Havana Nights‘ which will include Cuban music and cusine. The celebration of fun, and dancing will support the advancement of Alzheimer’s diaease care, support and research.

The event will be June 11, 2022, 5 p.m. -10 p.m. It will be held at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, 2401 12th ST NW. Tickets are $130 and tables are also available for purchase. To register and more information visit the website.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS