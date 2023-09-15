BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A puppy in Bernalillo County tested positive for rabies, marking the first reported case of rabies in a dog in New Mexico since 2013 and the first occurrence in the county since 2006.

The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) said the puppy had recently arrived in New Mexico and that it may have contracted the virus in Texas. NMDOH said there is no ongoing risk to the public at this time.