Puppies rescued from deadly fire in need of new home

Seven dogs, including a group of puppies, were rescued from a fire that killed a man and three other dogs. Now, the pets are in need of forever homes.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of New Mexicans is coming together to help out after a tragic fire. Their neighbor and three of his dogs were killed, but other animals were rescued and are now homeless.

Sadly, neighbors in Veguita, south of Belen, were unable to save the man, but they were able to get to seven dogs he cared for, including a group of puppies. A local business in Albuquerque is taking them in for now, but these pups will soon need forever homes.

“The gentleman and three of his dogs perished in the fire,” said Lisa Berry, manager of Luv N Care Boarding and Grooming, currently caring for the puppies. “They were unable to get him out, unfortunately, and there were seven puppies that needed somewhere to go.”

Berry is working with an animal rescue called Bridges to Home to help care for the pups over the next few weeks. Right now, they’re looking for donations that can go to the rescue group or puppies’ new homes like blankets and food.

Berry says they also need money to pay for proper vet care. The dogs are not vaccinated and some were malnourished. She says they hope to take this tragic event and bring something positive of it ahead of the holidays.

“With the holidays, it was an extremely tragic event that happened. The neighbors went through a lot that morning trying to save him,” said Berry. “The least we can do is offer them somewhere safe and warm to stay and get them the vet care that they needed and hopefully find them homes for Christmas.”

As for the man who passed, Berry says neighbors tried to get to him but when they opened the back window, the fire was too dangerous for them to go in and he did not make it. An exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but neighbors say he took care of a lot of strays in the area and since then, many have been returning to the site looking for him.

Berry says once the puppies are vaccinated and healthy, they should be available for adoption. The rescue has set up a Paypal for any monetary donations. Those interested can reach them on Facebook or send through Paypal to bridgestohome@gmail.com.

A group of New Mexicans are coming together to help out after a tragic fire. A man and three of his dogs were killed… Posted by Jami Seymore on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Woke up to a great neighbor who helped everyone with his home up in flames. We rescued 7 out of 10 dogs. Him and 3 dogs… Posted by Jen Thomas on Sunday, December 1, 2019