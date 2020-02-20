Puppies available for adoption at Valencia County Animal Shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The Valencia County Animal Shelter takes in a variety of animals each week and all of them are in need of loving homes. Shelter Supervisor Patty Mugan visits the set along with two puppies that are available for adoption.

Patty explains that these two puppies were brought in to the shelter after hours last week after they were found on the side of the road. Named Mickey and Minnie the two are believed to be about seven to eight weeks old.

Mickey (courtesy Valencia County Animal Shelter)

The white pup, Minnie, appears to be deaf and will need to be placed in a home that can accommodate her. Patty says that while it can often be difficult to tell if a dog is deaf, the brindle colored puppy, Mickey, will respond to noise stimuli when he’s sleeping while Minnie will not.

Minnie (courtesy Valencia County Animal Shelter)

Both dogs are available at the Valencia County Animal Shelter located at 1209 Highway 314 in Los Lunas. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adoption fees for dogs are $92 and must be paid as a check or money order. The fee includes spay and neuter as well as a rabies vaccine, adult vaccine, exam, and microchip.

For puppies, adopters will have to return to the shelter twice for the animals to receive their booster vaccine

An adoption event will be held at the Los Lunas Petsmart on Saturday, February 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on adoption fees, visit the Valencia County Animal Shelter website.

Click here to view animals in the Valencia County Animal Shelter.