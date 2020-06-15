Pumpkin patch seeking new homes for goats

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular pumpkin patch is trying to find new homes for some of its goats.
The Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch in Rio Rancho says it is selling the animals to make room for babies on the way and to help offset ongoing feed and maintenance costs. They say that because of the pandemic, they don’t know just yet if the pumpkin patch will be open this year.
