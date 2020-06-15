Pumpkin patch seeking new homes for goats

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular pumpkin patch is trying to find new homes for some of its goats.

The Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch in Rio Rancho says it is selling the animals to make room for babies on the way and to help offset ongoing feed and maintenance costs. They say that because of the pandemic, they don’t know just yet if the pumpkin patch will be open this year.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss