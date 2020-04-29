Pueblo Relief Fund created to assist pueblos in need during the coronavirus outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – In an effort to meet the most critical needs of the 20 pueblo nations during the COVID-19 crisis, all pueblo council of governors and the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center established a relief fund.

The initial investments into this fund was made possible by a donation of $30,000 by Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico. All of the donations to the Pueblo Relief Fund will be used to immediately address supply and service needs of the 20 pueblos.

These needs include essential disinfecting supplies, personal protection equipment and food distribution. APCG and IPCC will use the funds to immediately begin purchasing these essential items and delivering them to the pueblos for distribution to tribal members.

While many pueblos require the same necessities, some may have unique needs that can also be met through the relief fund. Pueblo administration offices may request specific emergency supplies by completing an intake form with a list of all their needs. Individuals and organizations wishing to donate to the Pueblo Relief Fund may do so online by visiting PuebloReliefFund.org. This donation will be 100% tax-deductible.