ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shop for holiday gifts from local artists and small businesses. The Holiday Market in Bernalillo is an outdoor event that features art vendors, native food trucks, and an overall amazing holiday atmosphere.

The pandemic impacted everyone but especially small businesses. Pueblo Creations want to bring all small businesses together and allow them to sell their items this holiday season.

The Holiday Market is November 25-26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be located at Loretto Park 237 S Camino Del Pueblo Bernalillo, NM. The event will be free, but the parking structure has a $5 fee. Boxes will be set up for toy and clothing donations for their local charity organizations. For more information, visit their webpage.