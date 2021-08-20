Public’s help sought in identifying person of interest in officer shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is trying to locate a person of interest who is possibly connected to Thursday’s shooting. On Thursday, the person of interest was described to be wearing all black with a gray Puma backpack. Police say if you have any information about his whereabouts please contact Crime Stoppers or 242-COPS.
Three Albuquerque Police officers are recovering from various injuries following Thursday’s shooting. A fourth officer is in critical condition after being shot at the base of his neck. The shooting happened before 10 a.m. Thursday near Juan Tabo and Lomas, where officers were responding to a robbery call.