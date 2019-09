ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Calling all Lobos, the University of New Mexico wants your help choosing a new license plate.

The new design is set to feature the freshly released University of New Mexico logo. Local artists and UNM staff came together to create a new look.

In the end, two options were chosen. One is cherry red and the other, bright white.

Both plates feature the Lobo logo in the background. You can vote for them on UNM’s website by clicking here.

Voting ends on October 4, 2019.