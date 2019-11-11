Public reacts to ART buses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers on Central are getting to experience sharing the road with the ART buses during driver training.

ABQ Ride is having its practice run along Central for timing and training purposes, meaning the buses did not carry any passengers. Sharing the road with the controversial bus system is being met with mixed reactions. “There’s going to be a lot of accidents, as well. Everybody gets in that lane just to turn around,” said April Vorhies.

“Having them in the center lane is a lot safer for drivers and having a dedicated area in the center for people to gather for the buses, it’s probably safer for them as well,” Charles Snyder said.

ART service starts November 30 and will be free through January 1. After that, fares are $1 per trip or $2 for an all-day pass.