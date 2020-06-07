Public pools reopen for lessons, lap swimming

1  of  2
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Public swimming pools reopened Monday, but there are still a few restrictions.

Pools will only be open for lessons and lap swimming by reservation only. They can also operate at up to 50% capacity and social distancing must be enforced. The City of Albuquerque has begun taking online reservations up to two calendar days in advance. More information is available on the City of Albuquerque website.

