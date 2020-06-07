Public pools reopen for lessons, lap swimming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes advanced to make it to the final four in the Greatest Gorra Contest. The hat contest pits 92 Minor League Baseball caps in a tournament to determine the greatest design.

The Isotopes entered their Mariachis hat from last year into the contest. The fan-led contest narrowed the design down to the final four including the Lakewood Blueclaws, Hillsboro Hops, Hickory Crawdads and the Isotopes.