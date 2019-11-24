Public opinion on medical marijuana delayed

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not too late to weigh in on changes in the state’s medical marijuana program.

The winter weather on Friday cut short a meeting for public comments on a number of rule changes. The proposed rules would prohibit certain additives in cannabis products suspected as a source of vaping-related lung injury.

They would also allow consumption of cannabis at certain dispensaries, and regulate packaging, so there’s no confusion with ordinary food or candy. The Department of Health says the public can comment sometime in January on a date yet to be determined.