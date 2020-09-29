Public input wanted for sites along El Camino Real in Bernalillo County

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – El Camino Real, also known as the Royal Road, was one of the first trade routes in the Americas and it passed right through Bernalillo County. Now, as the County tries to revive the historic trail, they are looking to the public for ideas on how to make it happen.

Traveling north or southbound in our state, you’re more than likely to be following the same path as a historic route, the El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro, better known as the Royal Road of the Interior Land.

“It’s a reflection of traditional and Indigenous trade routes that the Spaniards traveled over and expanded into this global trade network,” said MRWM Landscape Architect Kristina Werenko.

This 1,600-mile trail stretched from present-day Mexico City all the way up to northern New Mexico where some of our state’s earliest settlements began and now Bernalillo County is looking for public input to bring this historic trail into the modern world.

“So we would like to make a way to make the invisible, visible,” said Werenko. “Highlight parts of the trail throughout the county, in a way for people to follow the piece of the trail and to learn some of the history and learn how the trail influenced the development of the communities.”

They created a survey to find out which areas along the El Camino Real to feature in Bernalillo County, listing places like Old Town Albuquerque or even the Rail Yards. They want to know how people should visit these sites.

“Do they want it to be a trail? Where they can walk or maybe a bike trail or maybe take public transportation,” said Werenko.

They believe highlighting parts of the trail will help bring in tourism while featuring Bernalillo County’s place in history. The County also wants to know if you have any documents, historical photos, or family history along the trail to share with them.