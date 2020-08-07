Public input needed in planning future of Wells Park Walker Property

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is turning to the Wells Park neighborhood and surrounding areas in Albuquerque for ideas in the redevelopment of the Walker Property. The site is located between 5th and 6th Street NW and Summer Avenue and Rosemont Avenue NW.

The 2.2-acre site sits just north of the Wells Park Community Center and was recently purchased by the City of Albuquerque in the hopes of revitalizing the area. It previously had homes and businesses on it until 2002, when the buildings were removed due to ongoing nuisance violations and safety concerns.

Over the next six months, Parks and Rec will facilitate a community engagement process to gather community stories, ideas, and aspirations. During this time, the community can get involved online on the city’s website.

