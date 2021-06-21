Public input needed for future of Rail Trail project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Providing opportunities for local residents and businesses to thrive. The City of Albuquerque Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency is hosting a public meeting on June 22 to unveil plans for a new public ‘Rail Trail’ for Downtown Albuquerque.

The public is asked to join a public meeting to discusses a new trail for Downtown Albuquerque. Project goals and preliminary concepts for a new multi-model trail linking Downtown to the Rail Yards will be reviewed. Attendees will have the opportunity to comment on the concepts and guide these upgrades.

The meeting is Tuesday, June 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 777 1st St SW. To find out more information, go to cabq.gov/mra.