Public gives input on renovations to Barelas Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is getting feedback on how to renovate a park in one of Albuquerque’s oldest neighborhoods. The city has $1.2 million of federal money to spruce up Barelas Park near the zoo.

On Saturday, people were able to show the design team what they wanted to see, which included five stations with interactive activities for children and adults. “We’re getting some feedback on some concepts that we’ve already done but also allowing people to do an activity where they design the park themselves,” said Greg Miller, who was a part of the design team. Some of the ideas include adding more lighting and updating the playground.

