Public forums happening this week for possible homeless shelter site

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public will be allowed to weigh in on one proposed UNM site for the city’s sprawling new homeless shelter this week.

City staff and UNM officials are hosting three public forums to answer questions and address concerns about potentially building. The $30 million, 300-bed shelter on a lot near I-25 between Indian School and Lomas by UNM Hospital facilities.

If this location is chosen, all emergencies would fall under campus police jurisdiction. UNMPD’s Police Chief at the first public meeting held Friday said the already short-staffed department of less than 40 would need more officers.

“We’ll most definitely have to have funding but most definitely we’ve been trying to fill four vacancies right now which hs been very hard for us to do,” said Lt. Trace Peck. UNM plans to release a survey on Friday for people in the area to weigh in on this potential site.

The Gateway Center forum dates are as follows:

Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. at the SUB, Atrium (hosted by ASUMN)

Feb. 12 at 12 p.m. at the SUB, Ballroom C

Feb. 13 at 5:15 p.m. at the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center auditorium