Public discussion held for proposed open space

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Both sides gave their thoughts on a proposed open space.

City Councilor Klarissa Pena has been pushing for the city and county to acquire a plot of land on Crestview Bluff near Old Coors and Central. This would help preserve its historical and ecological features.

To do that, the city would have to buy 43 lots from private owners. Saturday, at the Alamosa Community Center, various leaders helped answer questions during a public meeting, making sure landowners support the plan.

“This community is totally united to make sure that if this park is developed, there’s going to be oversight. Not only by both entities, the city, and county, but also the neighborhood itself,” said Rep. Miguel Garcia.

The estimated price tag for the land could be $1.25 million.