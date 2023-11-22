ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re facing a warrant and perhaps arrest, you can get judgment-free help from the Law Offices of the New Mexico Public Defender. They will host three free warrant workshops in December.

“This is a safe space for our clients. There’s no fear of arrest. They can bring their phones, which they can’t do if they go to court. And we’ll have snacks and some winter essentials for those in need,” Albuquerque District Defender Dennica Torres said in a press release.

The workshops allow walk-ins and will help with addressing low-level felonies in non-violent cases. If you want to call ahead of time to check if you can get help, call 505-219-2868.

“We hope clients who are afraid of being arrested in the community or are afraid of coming to a courthouse will feel safer meeting with us in the public defender office and will benefit, along with our community, from getting their warrant taken care of,” Chief Public Defender Ben Baur said.

The warrant workshops are scheduled for the following times, each will be at 505 Marquette NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102 (in the tall, white PNC building):