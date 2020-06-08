Public Defenders demand DA give BernCo Sheriff a body-camera ultimatum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A prominent group of New Mexico attorneys is renewing the demanding for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office to start using body cameras while also asking for the district attorney to give the sheriff an ultimatum. In a public plea published Monday, the New Mexico Law Offices of the Public Defender is asking for DA Raul Torrez to join the demand for mandating body cameras on deputies, or tell BCSO that some of their arrests might not be prosecuted.

The plea comes amid nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd, who died after a now-former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Some New Mexico public defenders say the case shows the importance of video in police accountability.

“We’re challenging and we’re calling on the District Attorney Raul Torrez to use the power of his office to hold law enforcement agencies in this county accountable,” said Benjamin Smith, an assistant public defender in the felony division of the New Mexico Law Office of the Public Defender (LOPD.)

Several public defenders and other activists joined a protest in Downtown Albuquerque where the crowd at one point chanted, “What do we want? Body cameras! When do we want it? Now!” The New Mexico LOPD says if Sheriff Gonzales won’t force his deputies to wear body cameras, then DA Torrez should “refuse to prosecute cases in where deputies claim to be victims but for which they do not provide” body camera video.

The New Mexico LOPD says those include cases of “battery on a police officer,” “resisting arrest” or “assault on an officer” where there is no video to back-up the arresting deputy’s claims.

“There is absolutely no reason for law enforcement not to have body cameras,” said Bennett Bauer, Chief Public Defender of the NM LOPD. “It helps them build a case when somebody’s guilty, it helps the community to know if there’s a overreach by law enforcement.”

BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales has refused to implement body cameras in his department since he took office in January 2015. Sheriff Gonzales has given numerous reasons as to why he opposed body cameras in his tenure. In November 2018, the Sheriff wrote a Facebook post highlighting concerns about the cost of body camera technology and how he believes the money would be better spent paying for training.

Sheriff Gonzales declined an interview with KRQE News 13 Monday. A spokesman for the Sheriff stated, “Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III is open to speaking with 2nd District Attorney Raul Torrez about body cameras if he would like to have that conversation.”

“State Police officers have body cameras, APD has body cameras, and BCSO refuses to give body cameras to their officers, even though in the past the funding has been available,” Benjamin Smith of the NM LOPD said. “We’re calling on Raul Torrez to join that campaign, to use his influence and his power to make sure that justice and accountability is delivered to Bernalillo County.”

A spokesperson for District Attorney Raul Torrez’s office told KRQE News 13 Monday that they “strongly believe” all law enforcement should wear body cameras and they support legislation mandating them. However, the DA’s Office said it will still prosecute cases, even if there is no video.