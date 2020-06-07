Public can request streets to be part of new city initiative

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City wants you to weigh in on an initiative to make Albuquerque streets safer during the pandemic.

City Council on Monday adopted the so-called Active Streets Initiative to close down certain streets in the next couple of weeks so families can walk people can take their dogs out or ride bikes without having to worry about drivers speeding by.

The City says it will consider people’s requests for which streets could close until the current public health order is lifted. “There should be a place where kids, and families, and everybody should be able to go and enjoy,” said Chuck Aragon of Albuquerque.

You can nominate a so-called “active” street on the City’s website. The Mayor is also reminding drivers to use streets safely. He signed an Executive Order committing Albuquerque to work toward the goal of zero traffic deaths by 2040.

