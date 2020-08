ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors presented their case to a judge on Thursday, trying to show there is enough evidence to bring Steven Ray Baca to trial. Baca is facing a charge of aggravated battery causing bodily harm with a deadly weapon after shooting a man at a protest over the removal of the Juan De Onate statue outside the Albuquerque Museum. But, in the preliminary hearing on Thursday Baca's attorney said it was self-defense.

"After he was chased by a crowd at the protest. He was struck with a skateboard, he was struck with fists. He was threatened. There were shouts in the crowd before this incident that 'he's a cop, kill him.' He was then pursued by multiple people and it wasn't until he was struck multiple times and did fear for his life that he shot back in self-defense," Jason Bowles, Baca's attorney, said.