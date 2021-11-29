Providing support to families with young children, CHI St. Joseph’s Children offers free home visiting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Catholic Health Initiatives St. Joseph’s Children is a free universal home visiting program that helps families navigate the ups and downs that come with raising a child. Vice President Jessa Cowdrey and Director of Program Operations Mari Garcia discuss the services they offer parents statewide.

CHI St. Joseph’s supports all families and children of all abilities and is a self-funded program due to an endowment and doesn’t have an income requirement. The organization doesn’t utilize any government funding and does not bill the family or insurance for any costs.

CHI St. Joseph’s provides families with a home visitor to provide support for first-time parents. Telehealth Home Visits are free and are offered on a voluntary basis.

Additionally, the organization offers services immediately after families register and if enrolled prenatally, specialized curriculums and information and support are also available. Other services offered include guidance on growth and development, communication support with medical providers, as well as enhanced referrals.

For more information on Telehealth Home Visits and additional support services, visit mybabynm.org.