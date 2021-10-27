Providing dogs with a new start, NMDOG seeks space to hold training classes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saving local dogs from a life of abuse on a chain, NMDOG works to save them from deplorable conditions and transition them into loving, forever homes. Founder and Director of NMDOG, Angela Stell discusses the organization’s mission and how the public can offer support.

A nonprofit, NMDOG is foster-based and operates solely on donations. The all-volunteer organization takes dogs into their program, providing medical care and emotional rehabilitation in an effort to get them ready for adoption.

Stell highlights 7-year-old Journey who spent her life on a chain in Aztec, New Mexico, and was used as a breeding dog. Previously a very skinny and nervous pup, Journey is now healthy and loves to go on walks. She is now ready to join a loving foster home or her own forever home.

NMDOG is currently looking for a space to rent or lease to host its indoor training classes that they provide free to those who adopt their dogs. The classes are held one day a week for three hours.

For more information on how to become a foster or if you can help provide NMDOG with a training space, visit nmdog.org or contact them via Facebook.