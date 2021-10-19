Providing animal-assisted therapy to veterans, Paws and Stripes hosts tattoo fundraiser event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paws and Stripes has provided services to hundreds of veterans and their families with a mission to provide animal-assisted therapy and other mental health services to military veterans and their loved ones living with service-connected trauma. Paws and Stripes Development Manager Jasmin Perry and Development Director Iris Nolasco highlight the work being done.

A nonprofit organization, Paws and Stripes adopts local shelter dogs and trains them to become service dogs. They are then partnered up with veterans in their program at no cost.

The dogs provide assistance with post-traumatic stress disorder, military sexual trauma, and traumatic brain injuries. Paws and Stripes also provides mental health counseling and workshops. Paws and Stripes is hosting its annual fundraiser, Show Your Paws with Ink on Sunday, October 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Flash tattoos will be available at Por Vida’s Tattoo Shop located at 500 4th Street SW in Albuquerque. There will also be a trunk or treat event and food trucks available. For more information, visit pawsandstripes.org.