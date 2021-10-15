Provided with a new start, NMDOG’s Wesley now searches for a loving home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Established in 2010, NMDOG is a nonprofit dog rescue that is based out of Albuquerque and serves dogs in need across the state. The organization is made up of all volunteers, is foster-based, and partners with New Mexico law enforcement departments, animal control departments, and shelters to help with their most severe cases of cruelty and abuse.

NMDOG Founder and President Angela Stell highlights how the organization provides assistance and spotlights one of their rescues who is ready to find his forever home. NMDOG takes dogs into their care and provides them with medical care and emotional rehabilitation to get them adopted.

Stell explains that Wesley is a Malamute that spent 10 years chained up and was in such poor condition, the organization’s clinic team had to remove 14 pounds of matted fur, administer IV fluids for dehydration, and tend to the wounds on his neck left by his chain. Now a sweet and loving dog, Wesley is now available for foster and adoption.

For more on how you can support NMDOG’s mission or information on how to become a foster or to adopt, visit nmdog.com.