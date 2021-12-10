Provide warmth this holiday season with a donation to Bernalillo County DA’s clothing drive

Albuquerque News

WATCH: Full interview with Gary Coffin, Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office Community Outreach Coordinator

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office along with several community partners are teaming up to provide warmth and comfort items to those in need this holiday season. The organizations will be holding a drive for coats, socks, sweaters, and sweatshirts.

The clothing drive is part of the new Mobile Resource Center in the International District that is being coordinated through the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.

Adult and children sizes are needed. Coats, sweaters, and sweatshirts can be new or gently used while new socks are preferred for donation. Items will be collected through December 15 at the following locations:

  • Youth Development, Inc. (YDI): 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday located at 3411 Candelaria NE, Suite G
  • Indivisible Albuquerque: Monday evenings from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. only on12/13 located at O’Niell’s Pub on Central 4310 Central Ave. SE

On Monday, December 18 the Mobile Resource Center will be launched at Highland High School from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The launch will be in conjunction with an event hosted by the International District Economic Development Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES