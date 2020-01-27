Provide support in the life of a child by becoming a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – For decades, the Big Brother Big Sisters of New Mexico program has been taking youth under their wing, giving them a mentor and helping them achieve their fullest potential. With January being National Mentoring Month, Big Brothers Big Sisters is in need of caring individuals to mentor children.

Chief Marketing Officer, Sharon Tenorio visits the set to discuss the program along with Big Sister Olivia Moss and her Little Sister Angelic. BBBS is a mentoring network that matches adult volunteers with children ages 6 through 18.

“We match a child in the community with an adult who is just an extra role model, someone who can take them out and go do things,” said Sharon.

Olivia Moss is a student at UNM and was recently matched as Angelic’s Big Sister. Olivia explains that BBBS is a great opportunity to work with the community.

Angelic enjoys being paired up with a college student and says she and Olivia are able to discuss what’s going on in each other lives and are able to talk about topics that her peers are not able to. Sharon explains that mentors are able to make a positive impact on the lives of the children they spend time with and provide them with additional support.

“In as little as four hours a month, you can make a real big difference. That’s an hour a week or a couple hours on the weekend and it’s a big, big help for everybody,” said Sharon.

BBBS is always in need of mentors. To find out more information on how to become a mentor, visit Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Mexico’s website.