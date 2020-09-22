Provide families with support during Share the Love, Share a Night fundraiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico has helped over 37,000 families whose children are hospitalized or are receiving treatment for an illness or injury by providing temporary affordable lodging. Additionally, the Ronald McDonald Family Rooms at UNMH Children’s Hospital and at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque provide quality respite services and receive over 17,000 visits annually.

CEO of RMHC-NM Jessica Wright discusses their 8th Annual Share the Love, Share a Night t-shirt fundraiser, and how you can help out. RMHC-NM has its Share the Love, Share a Night t-shirts on sale.

The last day to order a t-shirt is Friday, October 2, 2020. The cost of a t-shirt is $15, which helps to provide families comfortable lodging, meals, support, and everything needed to ensure they can focus on helping their child cope.

Everyone who purchases a t-shirt is asked to wear it on October 30 to help celebrate 38 years of love at the Ronald McDonald House. Share the Love, Share a Night t-shirts can be purchased online.