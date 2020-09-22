Provide families with support during Share the Love, Share a Night fundraiser

Local News

WATCH: Full interview with Jessica Wright, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico has helped over 37,000 families whose children are hospitalized or are receiving treatment for an illness or injury by providing temporary affordable lodging. Additionally, the Ronald McDonald Family Rooms at UNMH Children’s Hospital and at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque provide quality respite services and receive over 17,000 visits annually.

CEO of RMHC-NM Jessica Wright discusses their 8th Annual Share the Love, Share a Night t-shirt fundraiser, and how you can help out. RMHC-NM has its Share the Love, Share a Night t-shirts on sale.

The last day to order a t-shirt is Friday, October 2, 2020. The cost of a t-shirt is $15, which helps to provide families comfortable lodging, meals, support, and everything needed to ensure they can focus on helping their child cope.

Everyone who purchases a t-shirt is asked to wear it on October 30 to help celebrate 38 years of love at the Ronald McDonald House. Share the Love, Share a Night t-shirts can be purchased online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss